How these Colonial Heights students are rallying their community to support hope

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- Some Colonial Heights students are joining forces with one thing in mind - spreading love and making a difference for those who are battling breast cancer.

Olivia Harrison and her friend Ellie Tuck are the driving force behind this breast cancer awareness campaign. The two have rallied their family, friends and school community to uplift a non-profit called Little Pink Houses of Hope.

"The Little Pink Houses of Hope is a non-profit that since people struggling with breast cancer in their families on a retreat to give them some space away from the appointments and the stresses of breast cancer and to be able to connect with their families and other families also struggling with breast cancer," Harrison said.

The two seniors are on a mission to raise funds for the organization that will eventually trickle down to breast cancer patients and their families. It's a cause that is dear to Ellie's heart.

"This fundraiser is very important to me. My mother passed away from breast cancer when I was three years old so being able to honor her in this way is really rewarding and just being able to make a difference to all the teachers in the community who are dealing with it as well," Tuck said.

"They were motivated. They had a lot of personal stories and personal connections. Some of their teachers were breast cancer survivors and some of their families. They wanted to get back and they really care so much about the other students, teachers and the world around them. It's impressive to see students wanting to do that," superintendent William Sroufe said.

Colonial Heights school leaders believe the two are leading with love and they're all looking forward to even more people in the community helping them reach their goal.

"They raised $1,170 selling socks and jewelry and I think again, the thing here we have is Colonial pride, it lands itself to the Colonial pride that we have and give back to the community," Sroufe said.

Though they started their project with the intention of blessing others, they're grateful for how much of a blessing it's been to them hearing from their peers and the impact they've made.

"I think it inspired them to not stay quiet and follow their hearts and do what they think is important to them. I'm very excited that we were able to do this. It meant so much to me and my colleagues and my National Honor Society sponsor Miss Crowder and the Colonial High School community. It's been amazing, can't wait to see all that we are able to raise," Harrison said.