COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- A Colonial Heights man fears going to sleep because he worries that he won't wake up.

At 62, he's facing the end of his life unless a living liver donor can be found.

"The last 10 months have been hell," Rodney Reynolds said. "Right now, I need a donor to live."

In 2007, Reynolds was diagnosed with non-alcoholic liver disease. Recently, his diagnosis has taken a sharp turn.

For now, chemotherapy and radiation have stopped the spread of the cancer.

The 1978 graduate of Colonial Heights High School spent many years winning in softball and bowling.

Now he spends his days in front of the TV or in the hospital for his weekly visit to drain excess fluid.

"They normally drain anywhere from six liters to 12 liters out of me," Reynolds said.

His sisters have taken to social media with hopes to find a match for their ailing brother.

"So I've had people come to me and say, let me try to see if I can pass all three criteria and they all fell through," Reynolds said.

He understands that finding someone to donate is difficult.

"Trying to get someone to help you is difficult because of the time they are going to be down," Reynolds said.

But without a donor, his time is ticking by.

"I always tell people my days are limited. I'm just begging for help. I want to watch my grandkids grow up," Reynolds said.