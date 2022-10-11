Grieving Henrico widow says apartment complex won't help her solve mold problem

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Henrico woman told the CBS 6 Problem Solvers that she doesn't know who else to turn to after she said her apartment complex's property manager refused to help her solve a mold issue.

To make matters worse, her sick husband recently died of cancer.

Married for more than 25 years, Roberta Beckett said she loved her husband more than words can explain. The mother and wife became his caretaker after her husband was diagnosed with stage four bone cancer.

In the midst of their battle with cancer, Beckett said the trouble with her apartment at Springfield Properties in Henrico started.

"July 9, around 12 midnight, there was a flood and water started to drip from the unit above my unit," Beckett said.

She said the water spread throughout her apartment, causing damage to the ceiling, light fixtures, walls and floors.

"Started to travel through the closet, down the wall. Water was leaking through the light fixture here and here and I was concerned it may cause a fire," Beckett said.

While the fire department worked to turn the water off, she said her maintenance office said they would not be out until the next morning.

"By then, everything was wet and the moisture started to travel," Beckett said.

Frustrated and concerned for her husband who would be soon returning from the hospital, she requested to be transferred to a new unit.

"I said, well, is it possible we can move to another unit, a unit that was vacant, another two-bedroom? And I was told no," Beckett said.

Beckett was denied a new unit because the property manager at Springfield said her rent relief arrived late.

"I'm worried that when he returns him with the moisture and the mold, I'm afraid he's going to get respiratory problems from it," Beckett said.

It was soon after the CBS 6 Problem Solvers spoke with Beckett that tragedy struck and her husband passed away.

Now, weeks later, heartbroken and overwhelmed, Beckett said while her apartment has replaced some of the carpeting, she still thinks she should be moved as lab results show there is Penicillium mold in her home.

"That's not fair. I rent here and I'm looking to the landlord to provide services to me, just basic services that I'm paying for and they're not willing to compromise," Beckett said.

Since the interview, Beckett has started paying her rent in escrow and both parties are due in court in November.

CBS 6 spoke with the Springfield Property owners who said they found no mold and they offered to let Beckett out of her lease. Beckett said she wants to stay in the complex but needs a new unit.