Richmond mom gets hundreds of dollars in confusing bills from healthcare company

RICHMOND, Va. -- Another family reached out to the Problem Solvers about confusing bills from a home healthcare company.

Despite slightly elevated levels of bilirubin, Ashley Dade and her family welcomed a healthy baby boy in June. His mild case of jaundice required daily blood draws.

The family pediatrician referred Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care and Dade says she was given the impression that because she'd met her policy's deductible, she would not receive separate bills.

Yet this month, she opened invoices from Throve SPC totaling $420 for four visits.

“I am so confused and I do not understand what any of that means,” Dade said.

Each charged $370 for a skilled nurse that her initial service agreement quotes at $250.

“It's very concerning, especially for a new mom,” said Ashley Dade. “I'm thinking I won't get a bill. You know, I'm already getting all of these bills from the hospital. And then three months later, I'm slapped with another bill that I was not expecting.”

The Problem Solvers contacted Thrive SPC about the Dade’s bills, which were similar to another family of triplets we helped clear almost $3,000 in overdue accounts.

In the Dade’s case, Thrive SPC says it adjusted their $370 charge per visit based on her insurance policy. The company submitted a claim with the insurer but says the family deductible had not been met at the time of service, leaving the Dade's responsible for $105 per visit.

The Dades are filing an appeal with their insurance company and asking them to take another look. Thrive SPC tells the Problem Solvers it will suspend any collections efforts until the appeal gets worked out.

Meanwhile, the company acknowledges its service agreement in Virginia and third-party generated billing statements are both in need of modification, in order to eliminate confusion for future patients.