Richmond chiropractor convicted of sexual battery against patients

RICHMOND, Va. -- Former Richmond chiropractor Dr. Michael Pollock signed an Alford plea in court Friday morning. The plea acknowledged while Pollock admitted there was enough evidence to find him guilty he did not admit his guilt.

Pollock was convicted of three misdemeanor sexual battery charges after former patients came forward with allegations he inappropriately touched them while they were in his care.

Pollock declined to say anything to his accusers when the judge gave him the opportunity to do so.

Dr. Michael Pollock and his family leaving court in Richmond on the morning of May 16, 2022.

Pollock, who will not serve additional jail time following his plea, has to register as a sex offender and surrender his chiropractic license.

Pollock's victims said they were frustrated with the sentence they deemed too light for crimes.

As the CBS 6 Problem Solvers previously reported, Pollock has a long history with the state Board of Medicine.

The board has investigated sexual misconduct accusations against Pollock since 1984.

Among the former patients who have come forward to the board since Pollock was arrested, is a woman who said she was 15-years-old when he engaged in sexual contact with her in 2000.

"What amazes me is to know his record," Lindy St. John, who worked for Pollock at his old Bon Air office, said. "Once again his charges are reduced, it's not a big deal to sexually abuse someone."

St. John, who said Pollock treated her for back pain and touched her breast during treatment, attended previous hearings to show support for Pollock's two Richmond victims.