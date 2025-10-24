Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Semi wreck snarls traffic on I-64, downs sign on busy exit ramp to Richmond

Semi wreck snarls traffic on I-64, downs sign on busy exit ramp to Richmond
Semi wreck snarls traffic on I-64, downs sign on busy exit ramp to Richmond
I-64 tractor-trailer crash
Posted
and last updated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A semi wreck along Interstate 64 has snarled traffic and downed a sign on the busy exit to Interstate 195 headed into Richmond on Friday morning.

A tractor-trailer hauling rocks drove into the interstate's median just before the Bryan Park interchange and hit an overhead sign just after 8:05 a.m., Sgt. Jessica B. Shehan with Virginia State Police said.

VDOT officials said the crash closed I-64's right lane and shoulder at mile marker 186. That is near the exit for Staples Mill Road as well as the exit for Laburnum Avenue and I-195.

The semi driver suffered injuries that were described as non-life-threatening.

Semi wreck snarls traffic on I-64, downs sign on busy exit ramp to Richmond

Traffic was backed up just over 2 miles as of 12:15 p.m.

VDOT officials said in an email at 12:10 p.m. that the I-195/Laburnum exit remained closed as crews worked to remove the "damaged sign structure materials."

"Extended closure is anticipated," officials warned. "Motorists should continue to seek alternate routes to avoid delays."

The cause of the wreck remains under investigation, troopers said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

📱More Richmond news from WTVR.com

Frost and freeze conditions possible again Friday night City to issue RFPs for affordable housing developments on surplus lots Tickets on sale Friday for 'The Wiz' at Richmond's Altria Theater President James Monroe's daughter, Eliza Monroe Hay, reburied in Richmond Chesterfield mother charged with abuse and neglect after adult son's death Bicyclist killed in crash on Broad Street in Richmond In bid to fix Virginia nursing homes, advisors tackle emotionally charged issues Virginia House Speaker calls special session to redraw Congressional districts Man killed at GRTC bus transfer station; police search for suspect James River earns B grade in new health assessment

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone