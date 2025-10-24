Semi wreck snarls traffic on I-64, downs sign on busy exit ramp to Richmond

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A semi wreck along Interstate 64 has snarled traffic and downed a sign on the busy exit to Interstate 195 headed into Richmond on Friday morning.

A tractor-trailer hauling rocks drove into the interstate's median just before the Bryan Park interchange and hit an overhead sign just after 8:05 a.m., Sgt. Jessica B. Shehan with Virginia State Police said.

VDOT officials said the crash closed I-64's right lane and shoulder at mile marker 186. That is near the exit for Staples Mill Road as well as the exit for Laburnum Avenue and I-195.

The semi driver suffered injuries that were described as non-life-threatening.

Traffic was backed up just over 2 miles as of 12:15 p.m.

VDOT officials said in an email at 12:10 p.m. that the I-195/Laburnum exit remained closed as crews worked to remove the "damaged sign structure materials."

"Extended closure is anticipated," officials warned. "Motorists should continue to seek alternate routes to avoid delays."

The cause of the wreck remains under investigation, troopers said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

