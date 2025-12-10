Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Former Vice President Kamala Harris bringing her book tour to Richmond

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Dec. 10, 2025
RICHMOND, Va. — Former Vice President Kamala Harris is bringing her book tour, "A Conversation with Kamala Harris," to Richmond in February.

Harris will talk about her life story, her presidential campaign and other experiences that have shaped her personal philosophies. Her book, "107 Days," was published in September.

The event is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m.

A meet and greet experience, which includes a photo with Harris and a signed copy of her book, can be added on to any ticket.

Presale for the event begins Thursday at 10 a.m. Tickets will go on-sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.

Click here to learn more.

