A new Richmond restaurant will move into former Heritage spot

RICHMOND, Va. -- A well-known Fan restaurant space won’t sit vacant for long. The former Heritage building at 1627 W. Main St. sold last week for $1.1 million. The two-story building at the corner of Main and Vine streets was previously anchored by Heritage, a restaurant from Emilia and Joe Sparatta that had garnered local acclaim and national press in its 10-plus years in business.

The Sparattas closed Heritage in October. Click here to continue reading what Richmond BizSense learned about the buyers.