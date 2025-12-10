Hanover Sheriff major recalls 911 call that earned him a 2004 Valor Award

RICHMOND, Va. — On May 12, 2004, Hanover Sheriff Major Judson Flagg was off duty when he responded to a 911 call for an erratic man threatening neighbors with what appeared to be a shotgun.

The suspect, who was experiencing schizophrenia, was found with two steel pipes. Then-Sgt. Flagg confronted the man who threw one of the pipes at his head.

“I mean, it hurt, but it really didn't phase me. So, I went forward and decided to take him into custody. At that point, he had a knife in his left hand, so I was able to disarm him with my baton,” Maj. Flagg said.

Maj. Flagg sustained a displaced frontal-sinus fracture and initially feared he would not be able to return to duty as the father of two with one on the way.

“I was able to disable him with the baton, take him into custody, and then we were able to get him both physical and psychological treatment from that,” Flagg added.

Flagg ultimately made a full recovery and continued his service with Hanover Sheriff’s Office earning him a Valor Award.

Maj. Flagg “displayed strong leadership skills in coordinating efforts among all officers at this incident, and his ability to subdue the subject after receiving a serious wound to his head is especially noteworthy,” according to an article of the incident.

Valor RVA, a sub-association of InUnison, recognized 20 first responders representing law enforcement, fire and rescue, and emergency communications professionals at a breakfast at the Greater Richmond Convention Center Wednesday morning.

The 35th annual ceremony honors first responders from across the Richmond region whose quick thinking and extraordinary courage saved lives and strengthened community safety this year.

“It does feel good to be recognized, but then you have to be humble enough to recognize those people that didn't get awards,” Maj. Flagg stated.

This year's honorees represented Chesterfield County Police Department, Chesterfield County Fire & EMS, Richmond Fire and Emergency Services, and Richmond Police Department.

Glenwood Burley retired from Richmond Police after 23 years of law enforcement service and has since searched for ways to honor our first responders who risk their lives.

The 83-year-old, who was also behind the efforts to erect the Richmond Police Memorial, has attended dozens of Valor Award ceremonies since the nonprofit’s start in 1989.

“Just because your name isn't called and you don't go up on the stage doesn't mean you haven't done something exceptionally impressive during that year,” Burley said.

To continue the ceremony, Burley donated $10,000 to Valor RVA and encourages businesses to follow his lead.

The Valor Awards not only recognized acts of heroism but also supports Valor RVA’s year-round grant program, which provides resources for wellness, training, equipment, and emergency assistance to first responders and their families.

Grant money has gone to expenses like funeral costs for a fallen firefighter and Chesterfield Fire’s heat imaging equipment to better locate victims.

“I gave in honor of three of the people that's been with supporting law enforcement for decades, Tom Silvestri, Dick Strauss and Nancy Thomas," Burley said. “I don't know of any better way to show my appreciation and recognize my fellow law enforcement and firefighters than to give to them."

