Black ice creates hazardous driving conditions in Virginia Wednesday morning

RICHMOND, Va. — The snow may be the most visible part of winter weather, but the most dangerous threat could be what you can't see.

Black ice creates a nearly invisible hazard that can send cars spinning out of control, and it's forming on roadways across the region Wednesday morning.

While there are numerous ways that black ice can form, what drivers are seeing on roadways this morning is likely due to leftover moisture from snowmelt that hasn't evaporated yet.

Black ice can be found anywhere, but there are some more frequent danger areas drivers should be aware of.

The first is surfaces and roads where the sun doesn't shine, like tunnels and underpasses. Black ice also commonly forms on bridges and overpasses where there is no insulation underneath the roadway.

Back roads or side roads without heavy traffic that have not been treated by local authorities are also prime locations for black ice formation.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says the biggest concern with this week's winter weather is people not taking roadway conditions into account when driving.

"People are driving way too fast for the conditions and not leaving enough space between cars," VDOT spokesperson Brittany McBride said.

Virginians are also noticing dangerous driving behaviors during the winter weather.

"A lot of people told me be safe on the roads. A lot of people tend to drive like it's a normal day, and that can be very detrimental to other drivers and themselves," said Jaiden Wilson, Suffolk resident.

