I-95 South shut down in Richmond after truck driver shot

RICHMOND, Va. — All I-95 southbound lanes are closed in South Richmond after a truck driver was shot, Virginia State Police confirmed Wednesday evening.

The shooting occurred near the Bells Road exit around 7:30 p.m. A Peterbilt tractor-trailer, operated by a 35-year-old man from Atlanta, Ga., was traveling south on I-95 when a shot was fired through the passenger-side door. He was hit in the leg and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Traffic is being detoured at Exit 73 (Maury Street). An extended closure is anticipated, per VDOT.

The highway is shut down as investigators look for shell casings and evidence along the highway.

Anyone with possible information or who may have witnessed a similar vehicle around that time frame, are encouraged to contact investigating troopers at (804) 750-8758 OR #77 OR via email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Jon Burkett was live at the scene.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

