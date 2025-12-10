Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Breezy and not as cold for Wednesday; potential for light snow on Friday

RICHMOND, Va. — Wednesday will feature mostly cloudy skies, with breezy conditions, highs will reach the mid and upper 40s.

A cold front will move through the area Thursday morning. Skies will be mostly sunny, but highs will stay in the mid 40s. An upper-level disturbance (clipper) will move through the area Friday, bringing the potential for light snow to the area.

Saturday will be cool and dry, but light mixed precip will be possible Sunday along another cold front. Highs will struggle to get out of the 30s both Sunday and Monday.

