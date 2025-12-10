How to protect your pipes from freezing this winter

RICHMOND, Va. — Frigid temperatures can cause serious and costly damage to your home's plumbing system.

Water expands as it freezes, putting pressure on pipes and causing them to break.

Outdoor hoses and swimming pool lines are most at risk, according to experts, as well as pipes in unheated areas like crawl spaces, basements, attics and garages.

The faucets inside your home can also lead to burst pipes during extreme cold weather.

Jamie Johnson with RVA Plumbing and Drain says there are steps you can take to prevent your pipes from freezing.

"You can insulate your pipes, you can insulate them, insulate your faucets, always take your hose bibs off, and if it's gonna go below 30 or in the teens, make sure you open your faucets and get a little drip," Johnson said.

Johnson also recommends that you know where your main water shutoff is in case a pipe does burst.

