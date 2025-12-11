Literary coach named Richmond Public Schools 2026 Teacher of the Year

RICHMOND, Va. — A surprise celebration turned into a full-circle moment for Tiffany Sneed — a literacy coach at Fairfield Court Elementary School — who was named Richmond Public Schools' 2026 Teacher of the Year in front of a crowd of cheering students, educators, and family.

Sneed, who has served in education for more than 15 years, was one of five finalists for the honor. But Friday morning, it was her name that echoed through the school’s cafeteria as Superintendent Jason Kamras presented her with the district’s highest teaching award.

“I was so excited to see my friends, my family, and my colleagues,” Sneed said. “There were people there from the start of my career to today — people that have poured into me, have helped mentor me and shape me into the educator that I am today.”

The moment was made even more meaningful knowing that Tiffany’s mother once walked the same halls as a student at Fairfield Court Elementary. Sneed credits her mom for instilling in her a love for education — a passion she now passes on to hundreds of young readers every year. It was also especially meaningful to have Tiffany's first grade teacher and Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority sisters all there showing her support.

Under Sneed’s leadership, literacy scores at Fairfield Court Elementary improved by 20 points over the past school year — a statistic Superintendent Kamras proudly shared during the ceremony.

Fairfield Court is also one of the proud recipient schools of CBS 6’s “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign, which provides every student with 10 free books to build their home library. Sneed and Fairfield Court Principal Wright both expressed deep appreciation to CBS 6, CBS 6 News Anchor GeNienne Samuels, who was in attendance, and viewers for their continued support of literacy efforts in underserved communities.

From her quiet dedication in the classroom to her strategic leadership as a literacy coach, Sneed has made an undeniable impact on her students, colleagues, and the school community.

WTVR

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube