Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Crime Insider: One man killed in Richmond shooting, city's second homicide in less than 24 hours

IMG_3490.jpeg
WTVR
IMG_3490.jpeg
Posted at 7:13 PM, Jan 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-26 19:18:10-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6 that one man is dead following a shooting in Richmond.

The victim was found dead once police arrived to the scene at the 2500 block of Whitcomb Street.

This is the second fatal shooting in Richmond within 24 hours, and the city's third in 2024.

CBS 6 will continue to update you as we learn new information.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone