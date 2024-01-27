Crime Insider: One man killed in Richmond shooting, city's second homicide in less than 24 hours

RICHMOND, Va. -- Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6 that one man is dead following a shooting in Richmond.

The victim was found dead once police arrived to the scene at the 2500 block of Whitcomb Street.

This is the second fatal shooting in Richmond within 24 hours, and the city's third in 2024.

This is a developing story.

