One man killed in fatal Richmond shooting, marks second homicide of year

RICHMOND, Va. -- One man is dead after he was killed in a shooting in Richmond Thursday evening, police say.

At 7:15 p.m., Richmond arrived at the 100 block of West Federal Street for a report of a shooting.

Officers found the victim in an apartment complex courtyard with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is now the second homicide in Richmond in 2024.

Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards just held a public safety brief earlier Thursday before the shooting occurred.

He says tonight's murder reiterates that more work needs to be done.

If you have any information on this shooting police ask you to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

