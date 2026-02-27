Richmond students celebrate Black History Month with music, reenactments

RICHMOND, Va. — Rosa Parks and Dr. Martin Luther King visited Fairfield Court Elementary through student reenactors for Black History Month.

Teachers with the East End school’s climate and culture team organized the Black Excellence Expo in the cafeteria Friday morning.

The event featured student artwork, musical performances, and a “Blast from the Past” segment as students dressed up as historical figures including Arthur Ashe and the Williams sisters.

Terrell Nichols, Fairfield Court’s administrative dean of instruction and assessment, said they wanted to build up their children and how they see themselves.

“You can be expressive in many different ways. You saw instruments playing, there was singing, people portraying characters. It was an amazing display of black culture and legacy and pride,” Nichols said.

Sa’Miyaa Baskervelle portrayed Florence Griffith Joyner, an American track and field athlete and the fastest woman ever recorded.

“I learned Black History Month is not just about Black people. It’s about people who mattered,” said the fifth-grader.

