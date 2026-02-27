AAA Mid-Atlantic urges spring break travelers to take precautions before heading to Mexico

RICHMOND, Va. — The U.S. State Department is urging travelers heading to Mexico to use increased caution, and AAA Mid-Atlantic has steps you can take before your trip.

Morgan Dean with AAA Mid-Atlantic recommends working with a travel adviser and contacting your airline and resort directly before departure. He also encourages travelers to sign up for the State Department's STEP program, which sends automatic notifications about incidents in specific locations during your trip.

Dean also recommends sharing your location with a loved one and purchasing travel insurance to cover potential evacuations or cancellations.

"Having travel insurance gives you some of those options if you do have concerns. But a big reminder for folks, read the fine print. There are a lot of different kinds of travel insurance policies out there. Understand what kind of a policy you have, what you need to do to go through activating that and follow all those procedures so that you get all your money back. It's protecting that investment," Dean said.

Some CBS 6 viewers say their upcoming trips to Mexico have already been impacted. Tabitha wrote, "Yes, I canceled and rebooked at a different Caribbean destination."

But not everyone is changing their plans. Evan wrote, "Don't believe the hype. Mexico is fine. It was a two day event. Life is back to normal."

For those heading out on a cruise to Mexico for spring break, AAA says to check with your cruise line, which will likely notify you about an alternate port or another day at sea.

