James Madison University student dies after early morning fire

HARRISONBURG, Va. — A 28-year-old James Madison University student died early this morning from a cardiac arrest after a cooking fire broke out at a Harrisonburg apartment complex, WHSV and The Breeze reported.

JMU Vice President for Student Affairs Tim Miller identified the student as Lorenzo Gibbs, a senior majoring in Integrated Science and Technology.

"Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with Lorenzo's family, friends and all who knew him," Miller said. "University leadership is committed to supporting our community during this difficult time, and resources remain available for students, faculty and staff who may need assistance."

Harrisonburg Fire Department Chief Matthew Tobia said firefighters were dispatched to the 1400 block of Devon Lane at the Squire Hill Apartments complex.

When they arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from a ground-level apartment.

After entering, they found an unconscious Gibbs and immediately brought him outside, where they discovered he had no pulse and was not breathing.

HFD paramedics and the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad attempted life-saving measures before he was taken to Sentara RMH, where he was declared dead around 1 a.m.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this young man who had his entire life ahead of him," Tobia said. "I am grateful to everyone who did all they could to try to save his life, and my heart goes out to all in our community who are suffering from this loss."

The Fire Marshal's Office determined the fire was accidental and cooking-related. The fire, which was extinguished within 10 minutes, caused an estimated $25,000 in damage to the building.

