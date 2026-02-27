New affordable apartments on Richmond's Northside now open for applications

RICHMOND, Va. — People can now apply to live in the Highland Terrace Apartments, a new set of affordable housing units on Richmond's Northside that is nearing completion.

The apartments are open to those earning 40 to 80 percent of the median income, which is below $65,000 a year.

CBS 6 spoke with Mayor Danny Avula as he joined city leaders to celebrate the project's near-completion.

Avula says the Highland Terrace Apartments are part of a broader city plan that includes updating zoning codes to build more homes, working with the Richmond Redevelopment Housing Authority, and focusing on anti-displacement efforts.

"We wanna share Richmond with the world. We are thrilled to welcome newcomers and to watch our city grow and to watch our city become even more and more diverse, but we also want those who have lived here their entire lives to be able to stay and be a part of that growth," Avula said.

The mayor added that the new budget, which goes before council next month, has more money allotted to support affordable housing.

