'Place matters': Richmond social services consolidates into one new location

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Department of Social Services officially opened its new office building with a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday evening.

The city announced plans in 2024 to consolidate all five DSS branches under one roof and relocate from its East Marshall Street offices. The department is now housed in the Richmond Times-Dispatch building on East Franklin Street, which opened to the public last month.

DSS says the consolidation will improve efficiency and coordination of services for residents.

Shunda Giles, director of social services, said the new space was designed with clients in mind.

"Place matters, and having a place that is welcoming, honoring of who you are, that keeps dignity for you — because most folks don't come to us necessarily because they want to. It's because they have to, and so we want it to be warm and welcoming because it's a very difficult time in their life that they're walking through."

