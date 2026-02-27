Richmond preschool brings Black history to life for kids

RICHMOND, Va. — Students at Mary Scott Preschool in Richmond are wrapping up Black History Month with lessons their teachers hope will last a lifetime. Teachers at the school have been weaving Black history into everyday learning for their preschool-age students.

Associate Teacher Chanae Young said the key is making the lessons accessible for the youngest learners.

"They're preschoolers, so they don't understand Black history how we would understand it," Young said. "So we break it down and we incorporate it with our lesson as far as create a curriculum."

One teaching technique involves incorporating letters of the alphabet into the names of historical figures, blending literacy skills with lessons about Black history.

Hallways at the school are lined with photos of students dressed as famous Black Americans, bringing history to life in a personal way.

Instructional Dean Latoya Graham said the lessons go beyond the classroom.

"I believe that they can do anything and with Black history, it just doesn't stop there. It is a real-world connection that they will forever be introduced to," Graham said. "So why not start it at the preschool level?"

Young said the students will carry these memories with them.

"They'll remember that they got to dress up as a famous Black American, so they'll remember that part, I'm sure. And they will have the pictures that they took and they can always look back on that," Young said.

According to edu.com, teaching Black history with intention, depth, and connection doesn't just fill curriculum requirements, it builds empathy, understanding, and critical thinking skills.

For Young, the lessons are about more than history. They're about pride.

"Oh, history is so important, especially for them, so they know where they came from and they know where they're going. History shapes their future," Young said.

Young said watching her students connect with what they're learning is exactly what she hopes for.

"Seeing them walk down the hallway and seeing that their pictures are on the wall. That's the person that they portray every day. They go and say, 'That's me.' And that's what I want them to be. 'That's me. I can do all things I can do great things,'" Young said.



