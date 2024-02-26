Man killed after Richmond shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Richmond’s Jackson Ward neighborhood Sunday evening.

Officers were called to the 300 block of West Clay Street just before 7:10 p.m.

A man who was wounded was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.