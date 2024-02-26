Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Man killed after Richmond shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Man killed after Richmond shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett
Posted at 9:50 PM, Feb 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-25 21:50:34-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Richmond’s Jackson Ward neighborhood Sunday evening.

Officers were called to the 300 block of West Clay Street just before 7:10 p.m.

A man who was wounded was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

📱More Richmond news from WTVR.com

Hundreds attend first-ever 'Muttminster and Meowminster' dog and cat show Music festival remembers ‘incredibly kind soul’ who died of rare heart condition 'Do not veto our safety,' advocates urge Virginia governor A big warm-up this week King makes 3 free throws with 2 seconds left; Richmond knocks off Davidson $2500 reward offered for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted for Richmond murder Why these demonstrators gathered in Richmond park Sun returns for Sunday He escaped slavery in a box. This Virginia landmark honors his daring escape. He's been missing for 2 weeks. His Henrico family just 'wants him home.'

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone