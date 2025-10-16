2 women, man indicted months after deadly shooting in Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. — Three people have been indicted more than five months after a man was killed in Richmond's Fairfield Court neighborhood.

Richmond Police said Thursday that 30-year-old Twaneka Morman of Richmond, 34-year-old Tiffany Wright of Henrico and 27-year-old Ramel Thompson of Henrico were indicted on Oct. 6.

Morman was charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony while Wright and Thompson were charged with maliciously shooting into an occupied vehicle. Thompson was also charged with possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

The charges are connected to the fatal shooting of 42-year-old Antonio Roane in the 2200 block of Fairfield Avenue on April 12.

WTVR via Richmond Police Twaneka Morman, Tiffany Wright of Henrico and Ramel Thompson

When officers arrived around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, they found Roane unresponsive on a sidewalk, police said in April.

"He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene," officials said.

One witness told CBS 6's Jon Burkett that she heard gunshots hours earlier.

"Me and the kids had to get down on the ground," the Richmond mother recalled. "It sounded like a handgun, but it was different handguns I heard."

Crime Insider sources told Burkett that detectives were looking for a car that was in the area at the time of the shooting. Those sources told Burkett at the time that more than half a dozen rounds from what appeared to be two different caliber weapons were fired.

No one else was injured in the shooting, but police said several vehicles were damaged by gunfire.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at 804-646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app may also be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

