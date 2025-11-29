Operation Silent Night seeks 'beautiful silence' at Richmond shelter

RICHMOND, Va. -- Operation Silent Night, Richmond Animal League’s 15th annual event to clear shelters by reducing adoption fees and finding foster homes for homeless pets, is well underway.

In fact, 26 adoptions took place on the first day of the group's "hallmark holiday adoption" event, according to Lauren Behringer, RAL's special event manager.

"The beautiful part of that is that because we had so many adoptions, we can fill those kennels back up with even more pets who need our help," Behringer said.

The shelter's adoption fees, which range from $75-$125 for cats and $150-$250 for dogs throughout the year based on the age of the animal, have dropped to just $10 thanks to the program's sponsors.

Additionally, RAL's hours have expanded to 12-5 p.m. on weekends and 1-6 p.m. on weekdays through Friday, Dec. 21.

Any pets not adopted during Operation Silent Night will spend the holidays in loving foster homes, surrounded by comfort and care.

"Once the shelter is clear, we will celebrate with our annual luminary ceremony," Behringer said. "So we will fill all the empty kennels with glowing luminaries to honor and remember the special pets and people we hold close to our hearts."

The memorial luminaries are for sale on RAL's website. Then donors are invited to drop by the facility on Saturday, Dec. 22 and "enjoy the beautiful silence of an empty shelter."

If you’d like to support the cause, you can volunteer or donate here.

