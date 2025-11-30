A chilly Sunday with some rain

RICHMOND, Va. -- A batch of rain will track across the region this morning. This could begin as some sleet or freezing rain, mainly well northwest of Richmond very briefly, but should cause no major issues. After the morning rain, skies will stay mostly cloudy to overcast this afternoon. A few scattered showers are possible by late afternoon and early evening, with the best chance south and southeast of Richmond. Highs will range from the lower 40s far northwest, to the mid 40s in the metro, to the 50s in southeastern Virginia.

A period of mixed precipitation and freezing rain will impact far western and southwestern Virginia this morning, where a winter weather advisory is in effect until noon. Slick travel will be possible.

Clouds will decrease tonight will lows in the 20s to lower 30s.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Our next storm will spread rain into the area Monday night and Tuesday morning. This could begin as some mix or freezing rain, mostly well northwest of Richmond, but it will change over to plain rain fairly quickly. Rain will taper off Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s in most areas, but some 50s are possible in southeastern Virginia. Rainfall totals will likely exceed 1/2 inch in most locations, but some totals in excess of an inch will be possible.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 40s.

Thursday should be the warmest day of the week with highs in the lower 50s. A cold front will pass late Thursday.

Friday will be colder with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Some showers are possible by late in the day. These will last into Friday night and Saturday morning.

Some of our computer models are showing the potential for a wintry mix Friday night, mostly north and northwest of Richmond. It is still too early to tell if this will cause any issues, but any mixed precipitation will change over to rain Saturday morning. Afternoon highs will be in the 40s.

