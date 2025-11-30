Richmond makers find community support at Small Business Saturday art event: 'It's so inspirational'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Entrepreneurs showcased handmade goods at the Sheppard Street Art Event as Richmonders participated in the Small Business Saturday tradition.

Shoppers flooded the event held between Floyd and Ellwood avenues, supporting vendors selling jewelry, home goods and artwork.

Cara Dickens, founder of RVA Galleries, organized the event and said Small Business Saturday focuses on community support.

"All of these vendors here today are from Richmond. They're from the surrounding area of Richmond," Dickens said. "So what you're doing is buying and supporting the makers of Richmond, and they're able to put the money back into your own community. So instead of buying from a big box, supporting local is so important."

Dickens praised the turnout for the event.

"It's been amazing... so hopefully we'll see even more folks come out, do all their Christmas shopping," Dickens said. "It's so inspirational to be around so much awesome creativity."

FULL INTERVIEW: The story behind Rusted Rabbit Living Designs

FULL INTERVIEW: The story behind Rusted Rabbit Living Designs

Melissa Tebbenhoff with Rusted Rabbit Living Designs started her business five years ago after losing her job.

"So I started my business back in 2020 when I was laid off due to COVID and I pursued something that I always did as a child, which is immerse myself in plants and art and just find joy in the simple things," Tebbenhoff said. "What started as just a small seed inside of me grew into something larger and I started a business based on growing succulents and using them as artwork."

Tebbenhoff sold her living designs featuring succulents in grapevine wreaths and driftwood, plus engraved maps of the Chesapeake Bay and items with natural designs.

"Small businesses are literally the life of our community. We are out there every day pouring our heart and our soul into our art, into our passion, and when we have customers in our community patronize us, it is literally like a big hug," Tebbenhoff said. "It means the world to us. It's what keeps us getting up every morning and grinding and working hard and smiling at the end of the day, knowing that we're living our life's purpose."

Small Business Saturday was started by American Express in 2010 to spotlight mom-and-pop stores.

What's your favorite local small business? Add their name to our growing list on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page. And SHARE the post on social media to SPREAD the WORD!