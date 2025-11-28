Why Krystal Barnes opened Pawfect Sweets, a pet-focused bakery, in Henrico

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond-based company that makes treats for peoples’ furry friends is growing its business with a move into a dedicated commercial space. Pawfect Sweets opened in early November in a storefront at the Gold’s Gym Plaza in Henrico County.

The company’s 1,500-square-foot space in the western Henrico shopping center is both a retail location and bakery for the business, which previously had been home-based and doing pop-ups at local farmers markets since it was founded in early 2022. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.