Wind chills in the 30s on a blustery Friday in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — It will be a mostly sunny and cold day Friday, with highs only in the low to mid 40s, and gusty winds from the northwest will bring wind chills in the 20s to low 30s at times, especially early in the day.

Winds will diminish during the afternoon and evening, setting the stage for the coldest night of the week Friday night, with lows in the low to mid 20s by sunrise Saturday. There could even be a few spots in the teens in typically colder locales of west-central Virginia.

Saturday will be mostly sunny but still cold, with highs in the low to mid 40s.

The next system moving into the eastern U.S. will track west of Virginia Sunday, but bring another front across the area by Sunday night.

There could be an early morning light mix of precipitation early Sunday morning followed by warming temperatures. Highs will top out around Sunday afternoon under mostly cloudy skies, with some mainly afternoon showers that continue through Sunday night.

Monday will be dry and chilly, with highs in the 40s.

Clouds will quickly increase later Monday, and a cold rainy stretch of weather will begin overnight Monday through all day Tuesday.

Temperatures could be cold enough at the onset of precipitation Monday night for some sleet or freezing rain west and northwest of Richmond late at night through Tuesday morning. The RVA area will likely be just rain.

Tuesday will be a rainy, cold day, with temperatures over central Virginia struggling to rise to the upper 30s to low 40s.

Dry weather will return for Wednesday, with continuing below-normal temperatures.

