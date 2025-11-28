Christmas at The Inn Arts and Craft Show returns to the Virginia Cliffe Inn

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Christmas at The Inn Arts and Craft Show kicked off on Friday morning and runs through Tuesday at the Virginia Cliffe Inn in Glen Allen.

The event features more than 60 local crafters and artists, giving shoppers the opportunity to buy personalized gifts with easy pickup.

Shoppers can purchase refreshments, including Charles Keith Herald of The Butler’s Pantry's Brunswick Stew, candied apples and s'mores.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Seniors may purchase tickets for a quieter experience on Monday and Tuesday.

Tickets are $6 when purchased online and $5 at check-in.

