Young person killed in East End shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — A young person was fatally shot in the East End on Friday afternoon, according to Richmond Police.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 1900 block of R Street around 3:30 p.m. where they found a juvenile male with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. Both Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube