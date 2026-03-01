🏆 Watch RVA Sports Awards LIVE from Altria Theater Sunday at 4 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. — Don't miss the fifth annual RVA Sports Awards this Sunday when CBS 6 broadcasts the show LIVE at 4 p.m. from Richmond's Altria Theater.

The show will also be streamed on WTVR.com and the CBS 6 Streaming App on Android TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire or Roku channels.

This area-wide awards show will feature special guest speaker Briana Scurry, the two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and legendary soccer goalie who helped anchor the 1999 U.S. women's winning World Cup team.

CBS 6 Sports Director Lane Casadonte and Kelli Lemon return to host the event, which recognizes athletes and leaders who have made a major impact on their community through sports in Central Virginia.

"The annual event is where Richmond's entire sports community, from local legends to rising stars, comes together for one unforgettable night of energy, excellence and inspiration," organizers said. "This powerhouse event honors the athletes, coaches, teams, and community champions who make the Richmond Region a true region of champions. From high school heroes to professional greats, it's all about recognizing those who bring their A-game to the field, and to the community."

The following winners will be announced at the show:

The RVA Sports Awards are Sunday, March 1 at 4 p.m. at the Altria Theater. For ticket information, visit RVASportsAwards.com. The RVA Sports Awards recognize local athletic achievements from the past year and honor those who aim to better the Richmond Region through sport. The RVA Sports Awards are presented by Colonial Downs® & Rosie’s Gaming Emporium®.