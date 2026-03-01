🏆 Watch RVA Sports Awards LIVE from Altria Theater Sunday at 4 p.m.

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. — Don't miss the fifth annual RVA Sports Awards this Sunday when CBS 6 broadcasts the show LIVE at 4 p.m. from Richmond's Altria Theater.

The show will also be streamed on WTVR.com and the CBS 6 Streaming App on Android TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire or Roku channels.

This area-wide awards show will feature special guest speaker Briana Scurry, the two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and legendary soccer goalie who helped anchor the 1999 U.S. women's winning World Cup team.

CBS 6 Sports Director Lane Casadonte and Kelli Lemon return to host the event, which recognizes athletes and leaders who have made a major impact on their community through sports in Central Virginia.

"The annual event is where Richmond's entire sports community, from local legends to rising stars, comes together for one unforgettable night of energy, excellence and inspiration," organizers said. "This powerhouse event honors the athletes, coaches, teams, and community champions who make the Richmond Region a true region of champions. From high school heroes to professional greats, it's all about recognizing those who bring their A-game to the field, and to the community."

The following winners will be announced at the show:

The Female Athlete of the Year Award is sponsored by Kings Dominion.

Female Athlete of the Year Finalists

Male Athlete of the Year Finalists

Youth Athlete of the Year Finalists

Team of the Year Finalists

Youth Team of the Year Finalists

Coach of the Year Finalists

Fan of the Year Finalists

The Moment of the Year Award is sponsored by The 288 Group.

Moment of the Year Finalists

The Event Impact of the Year Award is sponsored by Henrico Sports & Entertainment Authority and Virginia Sports Hall of Fame

Event Impact of the Year Finalists

