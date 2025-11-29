Sunny and cold, but less windy

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is our coldest morning since February 22, with temperatures in the teens and 20s.

Skies will be sunny today, with just some high clouds increasing by evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s. Winds will stay under 10 mph.

Clouds will increase tonight. Lows will be 25-30 by around midnight, with temperatures rising a little overnight.

Sunday will be mainly cloudy. Some showers will be around, with the best chance in the metro from around noon to 4 p.m. Highs will be 45-50.

This precipitation may start as some sleet, snow and freezing rain in the mountains, and there is a winter weather advisory tonight through noon Sunday near I-81.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs 45-50.

Our next storm will spread rain into the area Monday night through much of Tuesday, and over one inch of rain will be possible. This will likely start as freezing rain in the mountains. There is a slight chance we could have a brief period of freezing rain in the Piedmont, but that should switch over to plain rain quickly. It will be cold with highs 35-40 far northwest, 40-45 in the metro, and 50s in southeastern Virginia.

Sunshine returns Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday may end up being our warmest day of the week, with highs near or slightly above 50.

A shower is possible next Friday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Hurricane Tracker

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.