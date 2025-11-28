Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man arrested after South Richmond shooting left girlfriend injured

RICHMOND, Va. — A man has been arrested after a woman was shot in South Richmond overnight Friday.

According to the Richmond Police Department, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 3700 block of McGuire Drive.

Investigators say the woman was shot after an argument with her boyfriend.

She was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Charges are pending against the man, who was taken into custody. He has not been identified at this time.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

