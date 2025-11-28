Woman shot by security outside Shockoe Bottom bar, Richmond police say

RICHMOND, Va. — A woman was shot by security of a Shockoe Bottom bar overnight Friday, according to the Richmond Police Department.

Police say the woman was in an altercation outside Stadium Sports Bar around 2:15 a.m. when she pulled out a weapon.

Security at the venue opened fire in response, hitting the woman, police said.

The woman was taken to an area hospital. Her injuries are considered life-threatening.

Major Crimes detectives are handling the investigation.

This is a developing story.

