Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Woman shot by security outside Shockoe Bottom bar, Richmond police say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Nov. 28, 2025
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Nov. 28, 2025
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — A woman was shot by security of a Shockoe Bottom bar overnight Friday, according to the Richmond Police Department.

Police say the woman was in an altercation outside Stadium Sports Bar around 2:15 a.m. when she pulled out a weapon.

Security at the venue opened fire in response, hitting the woman, police said.

The woman was taken to an area hospital. Her injuries are considered life-threatening.

Major Crimes detectives are handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone