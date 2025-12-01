Richmond Winter Market features 200+ area vendors this December

RICHMOND, Va. — Studio Two Three's annual Richmond Winter Market is underway, featuring over 200 local vendors selling artwork, ceramics, home goods, vintage items and more.

The holiday event guarantees shoppers will find the perfect gift for their loved ones while supporting the local community.

Every weekend, the Winter Market features pop-up coffee and matcha stands from various local businesses, providing warm beverages during the holiday shopping season.

One local entrepreneur emphasized the importance of shopping local and supporting smaller businesses.

"You're really supporting the community here in Richmond. You're supporting so many artists in one small space," the entrepreneur said. "Just thinking about how you can spend 30 minutes in here and really get something from so many different local artists. It's really keeping it within your community here."

The festival is being held at two locations through Dec. 23. One event is at Studio Two Three and the other is located at Shop Two Three.

Both locations run daily from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

