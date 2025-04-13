Mother heard shots hours before deadly shooting in Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Saturday morning in Richmond's East End.

Major Crimes detectives were called to the 2200 block of Fairfield Avenue around 7:30 a.m. for a report of a person down in the street. When officers arrived, they found a man on a sidewalk unresponsive.

"He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene," police said.

One witness, who asked to remain anonymous for safety reasons, said she heard gunshots hours earlier.

"Me and the kids had to get down on the ground," the Richmond mother recalled. "It sounded like a handgun but it was different handguns I heard."

Police found at least one shell casing at the scene.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett detectives are looking for a car that was in the area at the time of the shooting and that more than half a dozen rounds from what appears to be two different caliber weapons were fired in the early morning hours.

Several cars parked along Fairfield near 22nd Street were also hit by bullets, according to police.

"I actually moved up here from an incident that happened to my two brothers so this really scared the mess out of me," the mother said.

This marks the second murder in Richmond within 36 hours. Detectives are still looking for clues in a homicide that happened at Woodland Crossing Apartments off Walmsley Boulevard late Thursday night.

Sources said April has been a violent month, adding four homicide investigations to the 2025 total of 17.

"I'm not used to it, but traumatized. It happens... too often," the witness said. "I don't know anything about what happened. I just know it was a lot of gunshots and I pray for the person hit."

Anyone with information about the crime was asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at 804-646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.