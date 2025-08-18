Richmond teachers celebrate the first day of school: ‘Look at that excitement!’

RICHMOND, Va. — Teachers and staff greeted new sixth graders at Henderson Middle School with a boisterous dance party for the first day of school.

The celebratory welcome of students with music, cheers, and high fives is an intentional embrace of Richmond Public Schools students encouraged by Superintendent Jason Kamras.

“We want each and every one of our students to feel loved, seen, and included in their hallways. And that starts with a smile from their office associate, bus driver, a hug from their teachers, a look of understanding and an open door from their principal,” Karmas said at a press conference.

Press Conference: First day of school at Henderson Middle

Richmond Public Schools welcomed back pre-K, kindergarteners, grades one through six and ninth graders for a staggered return to the classroom Monday morning.

That is also a deliberate move to enhance the start of the 2025-2026 school year, Kamras said.

“Research shows that relationships are vital for a successful transition to a new school year,” he explained.

Press Conference: Richmond Superintendent Jason Kamras answers questions on the first day of school

Principal Allen Vernon, who began leading Henderson Middle last year, said his staff is already off to a good start.

“As you can see the excitement from our staff, I wouldn’t trade them for any other staff in the world. We had 99 percent of our teachers return this year,” Vernon stated.

Vernon revealed students achieved double digit gains in Science, Math, and Reading in Virginia’s Standards of Learning tests last year.

“It’s true. They did really, really well. They saw huge historic gains at Henderson last year. We won’t share all the numbers until it’s official, but Henderson is now competing with the top performing middle schools in Richmond,” Kamras said with applause by the staff.

The superintendent addressed the future of funding for RPS and how they plan to pay the bills with strained budgets.

“I'll really be looking for investment in K through 12 from the Commonwealth. As we know from the General Assembly's own research arm, that Virginia underfunds K through 12 education by several billion dollars," Kamras said. "So that's not me saying it, it's not the school board saying, it's not the mayor saying it, that's the General Assembly's own bipartisan research arm. I think it's time for the state to step up and do its part."

He also spoke about the potential for a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement presence at Richmond Schools following headlines of agents working in city neighborhoods, especially on the Southside.

“Students will not be taken from our schools if ICE agents were to show up,” Kamras forcefully stated. “We have a protocol in place, which actually includes involving my office and request for legal documentation, warrants, and anything of that nature before any conversation were ever to happen. Again, my overarching message is kids are safe at RPS. Send your kids. We want them here. We love them, and we want them to enjoy being at school.”

School leaders will greet students in grades seventh, eight, and tenth through 12th grades Tuesday morning.

