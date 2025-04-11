Person killed in late-night shooting at Richmond apartment complex

Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway after a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in South Richmond.

Police responded to a shooting call just after 11 p.m. Thursday at the Woodland Crossing apartments on Walmsley Boulevard, located between Hopkins and Castlewood.

The victim was rushed to Chippenham Hospital but later died from their injuries, authorities confirmed.

Investigators are actively searching for suspects in the case. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them immediately.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

