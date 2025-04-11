Person killed in late-night shooting at Richmond apartment complex

RICHMOND, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway after a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in South Richmond.

Police responded to a shooting call just after 11 p.m. Thursday at the Woodland Crossing apartments on Walmsley Boulevard, located between Hopkins and Castlewood.

The victim was rushed to Chippenham Hospital but later died from their injuries, authorities confirmed.

Investigators are actively searching for suspects in the case. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them immediately.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.