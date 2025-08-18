Virginia schools go phone-free: New state policy restricts cell phones to combat distractions

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia school districts are implementing new cell phone policies in response to state legislation requiring restrictions on mobile device use during school hours.

Last summer, Governor Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order directing all Virginia public schools to create cell phone-free policies by January 2025. The Virginia General Assembly followed up in February by passing legislation requiring schools to implement bell-to-bell restrictions on cell phone use.

"Cell phones and social media have in fact been very clearly determined to cause a massive increase in childhood suicidal ideation and depression and on top of that the distraction in school has been clearly identified as one of the great inhibitors for the progress of our kids," Youngkin said when announcing the initiative.

Many central Virginia school districts had already implemented restrictions before the legislation passed, using various approaches including cell phone lockers, pouches, and backpack restrictions.

Hanover County's policy, now in its second year, prohibits students from using mobile devices such as cell phones, smart watches, and headphones from the moment they enter the building until dismissal – extending beyond the bell-to-bell requirement.

A Hanover parent who also works as a teacher shared her perspective on the policy.

"I think academically it's probably been a very good thing. I'm sure teachers too have not had the struggle with, you know, trying to keep their attention and trying to get them to put them away," she said.

In Henrico County, the bell-to-bell policy requires cell phones to be stored out of sight throughout the school day. Students must place phones in storage containers in each classroom and keep them in backpacks between classes and during lunch.

One Henrico parent expressed support for the restrictions during a back-to-school event.

"I think it should be all bell to bell too. I mean just to cut out all that distraction, but I absolutely support having them with them in a backpack in case of an emergency," the parent said.

Chesterfield, Richmond, and Petersburg school districts have implemented similar policies requiring devices to be stored away throughout the school day.

The Hanover parent acknowledged that while her son would prefer access to his phone during non-instructional times like lunch, the restriction may have social benefits.

"I know that he would like to be able to take it out on times it's not instructional times, maybe at lunchtime, but it probably does promote, I would say, more of a social aspect and being able to talk to their classmates instead of being on the phone the whole entire time," she said.



This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.