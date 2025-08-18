Croaker’s Spot closes for mental health day after violent night in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond restaurant has temporarily closed its doors after a shooting injured three people outside the establishment Sunday evening.

Croaker's Spot, a legendary Richmond soul food and seafood restaurant, announced it would not open its South Richmond location on Monday following the shooting on Hull Street.

"The safety of our community is very important to Croaker's Spot Restaurant. Due to the unfortunate situation which occurred outside of our restaurant yesterday, we have decided to give our staff a mental health day," the restaurant posted on its website and social media. "We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. Please keep our community in your prayers."

Richmond Police reported that two men and a woman were shot along the 1100 block of Hull Street, near E. 11th Street, around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

All three victims suffered injuries that are now considered non-life threatening.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett it appeared the shooting victims were caught in a crossfire and were not intended targets.

Richmond Police have not yet released information about the shooting suspects or what may have sparked the violence.

Restaurant owner Sherita McGowan said she decided to give her employees a mental health day on Monday to allow time to process the traumatic event.

Croaker's Spot, which has a second location in Petersburg, opened in Jackson Ward in 2001 and moved to Hull Street about 14 years ago.

Anyone with information that could help detectives is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

