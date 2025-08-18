Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

New Richmond sports bar planned for old Richmond restaurant space

Richmond skyline.png
WTVR
Richmond skyline.png
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- It didn’t take long for the old Sam Miller’s space to get snapped up.

Elevation Sports Bar is preparing to open in the space at 1212 E. Cary St. in Shockoe Slip, where longtime restaurant and oyster bar Sam Miller’s ended a decades-long run earlier this year.

Elevation is led by Lorenzo Cheatham and Javontae Jones. Jones also owns the nearby Eden Restaurant & Bar and previously owned The Riviere in the Arts District and Fan club Aura Bar & Grill. The venture is Cheatham’s first as a restaurant owner. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone