New Richmond sports bar planned for old Richmond restaurant space

RICHMOND, Va. -- It didn’t take long for the old Sam Miller’s space to get snapped up.

Elevation Sports Bar is preparing to open in the space at 1212 E. Cary St. in Shockoe Slip, where longtime restaurant and oyster bar Sam Miller’s ended a decades-long run earlier this year.

Elevation is led by Lorenzo Cheatham and Javontae Jones. Jones also owns the nearby Eden Restaurant & Bar and previously owned The Riviere in the Arts District and Fan club Aura Bar & Grill. The venture is Cheatham’s first as a restaurant owner. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.