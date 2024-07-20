Why people in yellow shirts were going door to door in this Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Redevelopment Housing Authority (RRHA) is implementing a last-chance repayment plan for people who are behind on their rent.

Officials spent Saturday working to spread the word as a dozen people in bright yellow shirts went door to door in Mosby Court to tell tenant about the program.

RRHA CEO Steven Nesmith called the program a “fresh start.”

The program will allow any RRHA resident to apply by the end of August for a new repayment agreement that is adjusted based on their current income, according to Nesmith.

The CEO said they took this step after implementing in a temporary eviction freeze in the spring.

“We were trying to balance this urgent situation of people who were eligible for eviction and figure out how they can get some economic help to bring down their balances," Nesmith said. "But at that same time, realizing people deserve a fresh start.”

RRHA partnered with Richmond City Council and the Mayor's Office to create what they call "a reset" for those struggling to pay rent.

Residents must apply for the program by the end of August and pay a one-time "good faith payment." Officials said that the amount will be no less than $10 but no more than $100.

Then starting in October, Nesmith said tenants will pay the agreed-upon repayment amount and the adjusted monthly rent.

Councilwoman Cynthia Newbille said she has heard from residents in her district who want this type of opportunity and more options for affordable housing.

“We all have a role to play in this," Newbille said. "It’s the housing authority, city administration, elected officials and other nonprofit organizations' job to ensure our families are able to maintain housing and to address other challenges that confront them."

Saturday’s canvas is one step RRHA officials said they are taking in trying to get the word out about the program.

However, organizers state it won’t be the last because they are also sending out the information through phone calls, emails, social media and more.

“We’re going to have three touches. So if you are not home, we’ll leave this on your door. If you're not there, we're going to come back again,” Nesmith said.

Click here to learn more about how to apply for the program.



