Shockoe Bottom fire victims find hope through stranger's generosity after losing everything

RICHMOND, Va. — A couple who lost their home in a Shockoe Bottom fire is starting over with help from an unexpected friend.

Kimberly and Clarissa Silcox are moving into a new place after flames forced them out of their previous home. The couple received furniture and household items from Lyle Collins, a man they met through a story on CBS 6.

The couple said they were thrilled to have a place to put their clothes.

"No more living out of a laundry basket," Clarissa Silcox said.

WTVR Kimberly and Clarissa Silcox

The furniture once belonged to Collins' mother, who passed away earlier this year. After connecting with the couple through the news story, he decided to donate what he could to their new home.

On Saturday, the Silcoxes picked up the furniture with help from family members and carefully loaded each piece into a moving van.

"Being able to come up from something and be stronger for it," Kimberly Silcox said.

WATCH: Cause of Shockoe Bottom fire revealed a week after seven people displaced from 3 apartments

Cause of Shockoe Bottom fire revealed a week after seven people displaced from three apartments

The Silcoxes had already secured a new place to live and visited a thrift store on Thursday to get some essentials.

"We were able to get some household items, some cookware, and a hand mixer. Things like that," Clarissa Silcox said.

But Collins didn't stop with just furniture. He also brought sewing supplies after overhearing a wish from one of the women.

WTVR

"She was like, 'Man, I wish I had a sewing machine,' and he just overheard it," Kimberly Silcox said.

Collins explained, "My wife actually put together the sewing machine, the sewing kits and some fabric and stuff for them. That's another thing that we added to the pile."

The sewing machine holds special meaning for Clarissa Silcox. "And with our grandson being born this November, I'm just really thrilled to be able to finish that quilt and make his first little teddy bear," she said.

Collins, who lives in Beaverdam, gave these gifts freely with just one condition.

"And all I ask for is that you pass it on," Collins told the couple.

WTVR Lyle Collins

The unexpected friendship formed through difficult circumstances has become meaningful to both parties.

"It was a very unfortunate event that led us to meet Lyle, but I think that friendship is going to be one that will last for a really long time," Clarissa Silcox said.

Collins described himself as "a teddy bear with a rough skin you might say on me... but things like that [the fire] get to me because though my sister myself, and my mom who passed away, they were able to put a lot of good things to use and it's just heartfelt."

For Collins, helping others is simply part of who he is.

"For me it's part of my lifestyle, it's been that way for years and I don't plan on ending it," Collins said.

WTVR

While the donations may seem modest, they provide an important fresh start for the couple.

"And that's what makes my day is that they are actually going to have a good restart on life," Collins said.

The Silcoxes are grateful for the kindness they've received during this difficult time.

"We try to lift our life as much we can in letting people know that there are still kind people in this world. That all not all humanity is lost," they said.

WATCH: Hanover man turns grief into blessing for newlyweds who lost everything in fire

Hanover man turns grief into blessing for newlyweds who lost everything in fire

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.