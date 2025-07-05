Virginia State Police cruiser in the running to be featured in 2026 wall calendar. Here's how to vote

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia State Police cruiser is currently in ninth place in a nationwide contest for "Best Looking Cruiser."

The top 13 police cruisers will be featured in the American Association of State Troopers' 2026 wall calendar. The No. 1 winner will be featured on the cover.

One vote per device can be cast per day until the contest ends at 5 p.m. on July 11.

Click here to cast your vote.

