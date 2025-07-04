Henrico finance official on loan to Richmond returns to county

RICHMOND, Va. — Henrico County's Deputy Manager of Administration will return to the county after being loaned to Richmond in May to help with budgeting and finance.

The city announced on Friday, July 4 that Hinton, who has served on loan as Acting Deputy Chief Administrative Officer (DCAO) for Finance and Administration since May 29, is returning to Henrico at the county's request.

“I am so thankful for Brandon and for the time he spent in City Hall with me and my team," Mayor Danny Avula stated. "It takes a special person to come into a completely unfamiliar work setting and dig in for the greater good. I appreciate his dedication and willingness to roll up his sleeves to move the work forward."

Hinton's move to Richmond was announced days after Richmond's previous interim Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) and DCAO of Finance and Administration Sabrina Joy-Hogg announced her resignation.

Richmond Director of Procurement Rene Almaraz will serve as interim DCAO for Finance and Administration until the permanent holder of the position is announced later this month.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube