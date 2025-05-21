Richmond announces resignation of interim Chief Administrative Officer Sabrina Joy-Hogg

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's interim Chief Administrative Officer Sabrina Joy-Hogg announced she's resigning from her post, effective June 6, according to a news release sent by the city on Wednesday.

The news comes as a national search for a permanent CAO is in its final stage, with the city saying a candidate will be announced soon.

The release says an interim CAO and interim deputy chief administrative officer of finance and administration will be announced in the coming weeks.

"[Joy-Hogg] leaves a legacy that include many improvements toward making Richmond an employer of choice, particularly the Marathon Health clinic which provides easy-to-access—and often free—health services to City staff," the news release says. "Her experience in municipal governments in Hampton, Norfolk and Charlotte have been a great asset in the City’s budgetary processes.

Joy-Hogg has been with the city since 2022.

"As I prepare to close this chapter, I do so with immense pride in what we’ve achieved together. From raising the city’s minimum wage and successfully transitioning to the Virginia Retirement System, to creating a $10 million capital improvement fund, and developing a bond strategy to expand affordable housing, we’ve made lasting improvements. We made history by recognizing International Women’s Day as a City holiday—the first in the nation to do so. Thank you for the opportunity to serve. I leave with deep gratitude and full confidence in the extraordinary path ahead," Joy-Hogg said.

“Sabrina’s dedication to achieving a balanced budget and her institutional knowledge was a tremendous help in the early months of my administration. I’m thankful for her dedication over these past five months and wish her continued success in her new role,” Mayor Danny Avula said.

