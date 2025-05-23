Henrico loans Richmond a county official to help with money matters: 'That’s simply what neighbors do'

RICHMOND, Va. — Henrico County is loaning Deputy County Manager for Administration Brandon Hinton to Richmond to help the city with budgeting and finance.

"When I reached out to the County Manager to see if he’d be open to loaning us Brandon for a couple of months, he had absolutely zero hesitation," Richmond Mayor Danny Avula said in a Friday morning statement about the change. "His willingness to lend a hand and Brandon’s willingness to serve his neighbors in Richmond are a great example of what we can accomplish when we work together."

WTVR Henrico County Deputy County Manager for Administration Brandon Hinton

Hinton started as an entry-level budget analyst for Henrico in 2003, was named Director of the Office of Management and Budget in 2012, and was promoted to his current role in 2018.

Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas told CBS 6 in his three decades-long career with the county, this is the first time he calls Henrico loaning an official to the city.

"A strong, vibrant Richmond means a strong, vibrant region for everyone. Henrico County is always willing to step up and collaborate with the city and other localities to strengthen our community," Vithoulkas said. "That’s simply what neighbors do. With this temporary assignment, Brandon Hinton brings a wealth of municipal experience and expertise – plus a tireless work ethic and caring, generous heart – to Mayor Avula’s team. I have no doubt that the city, Brandon and our entire region will benefit from enhancing the many ways that we work together."

The move comes days after Richmond's current interim Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) and Deputy Chief Administrative Officer (DCAO) of Finance and Administration Sabrina Joy-Hogg announced her resignation, effective June 6.

June 6 is also the day Avula said he plans to introduce Richmond to the person he wants to be the next CAO.

"I cannot wait for you to meet your new CAO! You’re going to love them, and we’re going to do great things together,” Avula said in the statement. “I promised to conduct a national search for a top-talent CAO, I’ve kept that promise, and I know this one is a home run.”

Richmond City Council would need to approve the mayor's choice during a June 9 meeting.

At that same meeting, Council will be asked to confirm Sharon Ebert as Richmond's Acting Chief Administrative Officer (CAO).

Ebert is currently the Deputy CAO (DCAO) for Planning & Economic Development.

“Sharon has a whip-smart, encyclopedic knowledge of what makes cities work,” Avula's statement continued. “I’m so thankful she’s willing to step in for a short time before our new CAO officially starts. I know we’re in good hands.”

