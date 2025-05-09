Richmond sent over $500,000 in retirement checks to deceased people, audit finds

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's retirement system sent $554,000 in payments to deceased retirees over the past nine years, with most of that money never recovered, according to a new audit report.

Auditors found that the Richmond Retirement System failed to prevent, detect, and recover these improper payments made to more than 40 people who had passed away.

Of the total amount sent in error, $415,000 was never recovered by the city.

The report cited inadequate oversight and staff's failure to follow protocols designed to identify when retirees had died as key factors in the payment errors.

According to the report, the Richmond Retirement System is now implementing several corrective actions, including strengthening its death audit process.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.