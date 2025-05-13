Richmond City Council approves $3B budget with focus on schools, housing and infrastructure

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond City Council approved a $3 billion budget Monday night in a 6-2 vote, increasing investments in schools, affordable housing and government efficiency.

"The annual budget is a product of hard work, shared priorities, dedication, and commitment to responsible governance," Mayor Danny Avula said.

The newly approved budget increases funding for Richmond Public Schools by $9.6 million compared to last year, though education advocates note this falls $22 million short of what schools had proposed.

City workers will receive a 3.5% salary increase, while sworn police officers and firefighters will see an average 10% raise.

For neighborhoods, the budget invests $50 million over the next five years in affordable housing, including 23 affordable housing grants supporting the creation of more than 3,000 affordable housing units. It also includes $1.7 million in eviction diversion programs, which housing advocates fought to include during budget hearings.

The plan allocates $21 million for infrastructure and safety enhancement projects, including pedestrian sidewalks, traffic control and bike lanes.

Following January's water crisis, the city pledged $60 million to improve Richmond's aging water treatment plant, with $38 million proposed for next year.

More than $35 million will support new parks and recreation initiatives, including Richmond's Fall Line Trail, Cultural Heritage Campus in Shockoe Bottom and Brown's Island projects.

While some council members questioned the lack of public input and limited council work sessions dedicated to the budget process, they also acknowledged positive outcomes.

"We won additional funding for the right to council; we won additional funding for the eviction diversion program and we made sure the $3 million dollars for the people's budget was fully funded," Third District representative Kenya Gibson said.

Housing advocates who packed city chambers for several weeks expressed mixed reactions to the budget amendments.

"I'm a little mixed about it. The family crisis fund went up $480,000 dollars in the new budget but that's not nearly the amount we need. We have other programs that got more funds as well, the eviction diversion, the right to council pilot program, but unfortunately the amount of funding we're looking at, doesn't come close to the amount of money we need to fix these problems," said Warren Campbell of New Virginia Majority.



